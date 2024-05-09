Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $346.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.