Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,054,000 after buying an additional 210,338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 54.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,747,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

