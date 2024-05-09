Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average is $252.34.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

