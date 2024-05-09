Degen (DEGEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.83 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Degen has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $225.38 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01749413 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $30,344,947.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

