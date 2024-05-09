Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Holdings Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.