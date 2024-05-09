Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

DIN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $673.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

