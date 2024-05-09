Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $60,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.02. The company had a trading volume of 723,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

