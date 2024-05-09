DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE KSM opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,795.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,580.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,956 shares of company stock valued at $97,223. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

