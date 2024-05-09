E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,533 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 467,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $135,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

