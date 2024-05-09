E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $151.01. 653,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,776. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

