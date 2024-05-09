E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $2,543,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 217,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,679,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,979,922. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

