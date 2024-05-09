E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,228,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 3,816,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

