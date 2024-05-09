E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,041.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 281,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.48. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51.

About Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.