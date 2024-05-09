E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 117 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $361.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.