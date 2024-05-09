E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 368 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,460. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.