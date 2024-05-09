E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 510,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

