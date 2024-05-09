Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of ECCC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.
About Eagle Point Credit
