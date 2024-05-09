Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECCC opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.