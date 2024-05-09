EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1) Insider Grant Davey Purchases 1,993,428 Shares

EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 1,993,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,914.56 ($17,161.96).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Davey purchased 47,955 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$671.37 ($444.62).
- On Friday, April 12th, Grant Davey acquired 6,384,944 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,004.27 ($54,969.72).
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Grant Davey bought 1,902,903 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,931.93 ($13,862.21).
- On Friday, April 5th, Grant Davey purchased 2,450,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey acquired 2,647,097 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.65 ($29,801.75).
EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] Stock Performance
About EARTHSENE FPO [EE1]
