Electroneum Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and $885,207.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002228 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,581,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

