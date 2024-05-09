Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 3.8 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

