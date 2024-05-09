Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

EARN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

