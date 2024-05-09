Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $391.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

