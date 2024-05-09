Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.21 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $26.95 or 0.00044162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $84.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,312.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00729617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00133230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00213452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00102914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,962,928 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

