Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 104,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

