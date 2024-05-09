Evercore ISI Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 4,263,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.