EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of EVGO traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 5,378,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EVgo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in EVgo by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

