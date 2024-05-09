Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

