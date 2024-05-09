EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

