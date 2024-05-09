Fiera Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.17. 186,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,791. The firm has a market cap of C$619.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.