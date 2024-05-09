First Majestic Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

TSE FR traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 663,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,118. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.67 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of C$186.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.013104 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

