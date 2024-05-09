Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

FBIN stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIN

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.