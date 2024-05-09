Forza X1 (FRZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.98.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

