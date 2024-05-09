Fosun International Ltd Sells 930 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,321.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after buying an additional 506,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,380 shares of company stock worth $12,206,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

