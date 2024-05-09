goeasy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$8.48 on Thursday, reaching C$182.12. 59,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,969. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$100.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$192.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

