Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.0 %

GT stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

