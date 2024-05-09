Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Declares $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $5.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $757.47. 14,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.27 and its 200 day moving average is $689.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $551.36 and a fifty-two week high of $771.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

