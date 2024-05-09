Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.18

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 75778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Granite Construction by 637.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 809,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

