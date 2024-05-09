Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.2 million-$234.5 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $985.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

