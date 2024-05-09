Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Argus

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 255,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

