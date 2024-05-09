HSBC Cuts Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $15.90

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $16.80 to $15.90 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 281,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

