Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HY. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

