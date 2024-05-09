Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Position Boosted by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

KJUL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

