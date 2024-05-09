Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $113,025.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

