Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NAVI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
