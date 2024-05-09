Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navient

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

