Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 4,151 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 798 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $18,346.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00.

On Friday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 787 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $18,565.33.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Toast by 147.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

