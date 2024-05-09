Insider Selling: West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$27,000.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAFGet Free Report) insider Nigel Spicer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.89), for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($17,880.79).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

