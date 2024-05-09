Insider Selling: West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$27,000.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Spicer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.89), for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($17,880.79).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.