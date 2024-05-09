Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 18442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.