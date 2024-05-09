Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 18442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

