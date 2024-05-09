iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

