iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 5.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.03% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $49,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 1,001,104 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

