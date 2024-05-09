iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 45572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

